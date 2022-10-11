King Charles III's painting to go up for auction

FileFootage

King Charles' much-loved art piece - a painting of Queen Elizabeth’s beloved Balmoral, is slated to go up for auction.



The then-Prince of Wales completed the painting in 2001 when he was enjoying his holiday in Scotland which now could fetch around £600.

Charles’ artwork depicts the residence in front of mountains and trees that proved to be the mesmerizing background in the Scottish landscape.

The building, having Gothic-styled architecture, was purchased as the Royal Family’s Scottish residence by Queen Victoria and her husband Prince Albert in 1856.

It later turned out to be Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip’s favourite place to spend summer holidays and Her Majesty also breathed her last in the Scottish home on September 8.

Meanwhile, the painting reportedly has been made into 100 copies while one of them will go up for sale in Edinburgh for £400 on October 20.