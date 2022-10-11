DG ISPR Major General Babar Iftikhar. — ISPR/File

RAWALPINDI: Director General of the Inter-Services Public Relations Major-General Babar Iftikhar on Tuesday was promoted to the rank of lieutenant general by the Pakistan Army, the ISPR said.

According to the military's media wing, 11 more major generals have been promoted to the rank of lieutenant general in the armed forces.

The other major generals who received the promotion include Major General Inam Haider Malik, Major General Fayyaz Hussain Shah, Major General Nauman Zakria, and Major General Muhammad Zafar Iqbal.

While Major General Ayman Bilal Safdar, Major General Ahsan Gulrez, Major General Syed Aamer Raza, Major General Shahid Imtiaz, Major General Muhammad Munir Afsar, Major General Yousaf Jamal, and Major General Kashif Nazir have also been elevated to the coveted position.