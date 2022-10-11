 
Tuesday October 11, 2022
National

DG ISPR Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar among 12 major generals promoted to rank of Lt Gen

Maj Gen Inam Haider Malik, Maj Gen Fayyaz Hussain Shah, Maj Gen Nauman Zakria also among officials who received promotion

By Web Desk
October 11, 2022
DG ISPR Major General Babar Iftikhar. — ISPR/File
RAWALPINDI: Director General of the Inter-Services Public Relations Major-General Babar Iftikhar on Tuesday was promoted to the rank of lieutenant general by the Pakistan Army, the ISPR said.

According to the military's media wing, 11 more major generals have been promoted to the rank of lieutenant general in the armed forces.

The other major generals who received the promotion include Major General Inam Haider Malik, Major General Fayyaz Hussain Shah, Major General Nauman Zakria, and Major General Muhammad Zafar Iqbal.

While Major General Ayman Bilal Safdar, Major General Ahsan Gulrez, Major General Syed Aamer Raza, Major General Shahid Imtiaz, Major General Muhammad Munir Afsar, Major General Yousaf Jamal, and Major General Kashif Nazir have also been elevated to the coveted position.