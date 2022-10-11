Bella Hadid rocks sultry black outfit as she attends her 26th birthday celebrations

File footage

Bella Hadid recently rang in her 26th birthday and the model has left fans stunned with her latest style statement.

The runway queen stepped out in style as she celebrated her birthday with an intimate dinner at Italian restaurant Lucali in New York City.

For her big night, the supermodel opted for a dark sultry look which included an oversized leather jacket featuring checkered stripes over a sheer lacy black dress.

Bella finished the gorgeous look with strappy sandals and 90’s inspired tinted frameless glasses.

The model was joined by her boyfriend Marc Kalman and sister Gigi Hadid.

Gigi, who has been making headlines for her rumored relationship with Leonardo DiCaprio, rocked a Y2K-inspired ensemble.

The 27-year-old blond beauty rocked a low-rise denim skirt with a tight black crop top and leather blazer.

Bella celebrated her birthday days after she took the internet by storm after giving the most buzzed-about moment at Paris Fashion Week.

She left viewers stunned at the Coperni fashion show on Sept. 30, as she catwalk on the ramp in sprayed white latex dress.