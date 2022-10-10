Kamran Tessori takes oath as governor Sindh

Sindh High Court Chief Justice Ahmed Ali M Shaikh (left) administers oath to MQM-P’s Kamran Tessori at the Governor's House in Karachi, on October 10, 2022. — Photo by author

KARACHI: Kamran Tessori, a leader of the MQM-P, Monday took oath as the 34th Sindh governor after President Arif Alvi approved his appointment to the high-ranking office.

In the attendance of the province's leadership, Sindh High Court Chief Justice Ahmed Ali M Shaikh administered the oath to Tessori at the Governor's House.

Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah, provincial ministers, MQM-P leaders Waseem Akhtar, Khawaja Izharul Hassan, and representatives of the business community attended the ceremony.

Speaking after the ceremony, Tessori said that he would try to fulfil the duties that he has been entrusted with.

"I will work in harmony with everyone to fulfil my obligations. With regards to the problems of the province, I will raise my voice at every relevant forum," he added.

The office of Governor Sindh was lying vacant after the resignation of former governor Imran Ismail who stepped down from the post after Imran Khan’s ouster from the PM Office in April.

Tessori comes back to MQM-P

Tessori has recently been re-inducted into the MQM-P. The move stirred controversy as many within the party had expressed their reservations.

On September 9, MQM-P in a meeting chaired by party's convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, decided to induct Tessori back into the party as the deputy convener.

However, it received severe backlash from a number of senior party leaders, who were absent from the meeting. They openly expressed their concerns over the party's decision.

Tessori was the primary reason behind the conflict between former MQM-P head Farooq Sattar and other party leaders that eventually led to the ouster of the former from the party.

The MQM-P coordination committee removed Sattar from the convener's post as the latter insisted on awarding the party ticket to Tessori in a by-election.

Later, Sattar formed another faction of the party called the MQM Restoration Committee.

Why was he nominated?

Senior MQM-P leader Nasreen Jalil was initially considered for the office and a summary was also moved for her appointment as governor but despite the lapse of almost five months, the president didn’t approve her nomination.

In a statement issued after the president’s approval, an MQM-P spokesperson said that Tessori will play the role of bridge between Sindh and the Centre.

In this regard, the spokesperson said that since the establishment of the current government, governor Sindh's post was lying vacant.

“MQM-P had given five names in the first phase but no progress could be made on these names. Then the names of Kamran Tessori and Abdul Waseem were sent for approval and the president gave his assent to Tessori’s nomination.”

According to the spokesman, Tessori will play his role in removing the deprivations of the citizens of Sindh.