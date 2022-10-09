Zardari discharged from hospital

PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari at Bilawal House in Karachi after being discharged from the hospital, on October 9, 2022. — Twitter/faziljamili

KARACHI: Doctors Sunday discharged PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari from a private hospital, sources told Geo News.

After being discharged, the former president has been shifted to Bilawal House in the metropolis, the sources added.

Zardari was under treatment at a private hospital in Karachi's Clifton area for an infection in one of his lungs. He was hospitalised on September 27 after his health deteriorated.

Recently, fake news was being spread regarding the PPP co-chairman and former president's health.

Zardari's personal physician Dr Asim Hussain on Friday also repudiated the rumours circulating on different social media platforms about the PPP leader's "deteriorating health condition".

Hussain, speaking to Geo News, said all such reports were fake as his patient was doing well and will be sent home in a few days.

Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman had said a day earlier that an "x-ray" circulating on social media does not belong to the former president.

"Asif Ali Zardari is under treatment and will soon be among us after getting well with the prayers of the nation and PPP workers," the minister wrote.