Imran Khan 'annoyed' as institution remains neutral: Khawaja Asif

Federal Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Saturday criticised PTI Chairman Imran Khan as he referred to him as the “person” who is annoyed because the "institution" has remained neutral.

“All his narratives have been buried. Everyone knows why they have been offered until March and April,” the minister said, hinting toward the meeting which took place between the president and Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

“Azam Khan said that we will create a new cypher from the meeting minutes. Imran Khan now says that he doesn’t know where the cypher went, and he is saying not to take America’s name,” Khawaja Asif said speaking with media personnel in Islamabad.

Commenting on Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah’s arrest warrants in the corruption case filed against, the PML-N minister said: “Rana Sanaullah has fought against oppression with courage and bravery. We do not fear the Punjab government; they can arrest if they want to.”

Speaking about the PTI chief’s recent alleged audio leaks, the defence minister said that it is important to “bring everything to the fore” to “reveal [Khan’s] true face” to the public.

“Gradually in the coming days, they will not be able to hide their face,” Asif said.

Lambasting Khan and his family for their alleged corruption, the defence minister shared that the PTI chairman and his sister sold properties and "created 80 trust deeds".

The minister commented on PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif’s return and said: “When Nawaz Sharif returned, he knew about being arrested and he will still return. [Pakistan] is his nation.”

Speaking about the sacrifices of the armed forces Asif said that soldiers are being martyred at present.

“There is no government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Even today, the army is fighting to defend the country,” he said.