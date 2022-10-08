Jennifer Aniston shares behind-the-scenes fun sneak peek from ‘The Morning Show’ set

Jennifer Aniston treated fans with exclusive behind-the-scenes pictures from the set of The Morning Show's upcoming season three.
On Friday, the Friends alum, 53, took to her Instagram handle and gave her fans a rare insight into the making of the Apple TV+ drama series.
Aniston captioned the post, “Almost halfway through filming season 3 of @themorningshow show.”
The post featured a never-seen-before image of the Murder Mystery actor – donning a motorcycle helmet and a pair of aviator goggles.
Aniston also shared a video while interacting with several crew members and her makeup artists. She was heard saying, “Note to self: hands and feet, you must lotion before you spray tan because otherwise, you end up with this situation.”
The Bruce Almighty star included a shot of Coney Island's Wonder Wheel that she took during a night shoot.
Her final shot showed her relaxing in a couch while taking a break in between her scenes.
Besides Aniston, The Morning Show cast includes Reese Witherspoon, Billy Crudup and Steve Carell, among numerous others.
