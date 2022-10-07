Germany announces €10m aid for Pakistan's flood victims

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock (R) and Pakistan's Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari shake hands after the joint press conference following a meeting in the Foreign Office in Berlin, Germany, on October 7, 2022. — AFP

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock Friday announced 10 million euros in flood-relief support to Pakistan as Berlin sought to lend support to Islamabad after the climate-induced catastrophe.

The floods have impacted 33 million people out of a population of 220 million, and caused damage the government estimates at $30 billion as crops, roads, livestock, bridges, houses, schools, and medical facilities were washed away.

The announcement came as Pakistan's Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari — who is on a two-day visit to Germany — and Baerbock addressed a press conference in Berlin.

Expressing sympathy with the families that have suffered due to the devastating floods, the German foreign minister said Pakistan is the "most-affected country" by climate change.

Baerbock said the current devastation in Pakistan — which is among the lowest contributors of carbon emissions — is a reminder to the world about the dramatic consequences of climate change.

On bilateral relations, the German foreign minister said that Berlin intends to diversify its relation with Islamabad in economic spheres and is also looking forward to investing in Pakistan, particularly in infrastructural projects.

Speaking on the occasion, Bilawal called for translating the decades of goodwill and cooperation between Pakistan and Germany into a synergetic partnership for benefit of both countries.

Talking about recent floods, he said the climate catastrophe in Pakistan cannot be defined in words, as one-third of the country is underwater, and one in seven Pakistanis is affected.

The foreign minister said the floods have destroyed over a million houses and the country is also facing a looming food crisis due to it.