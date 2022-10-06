Fawad Chaudhry condemned over racist comment against pathans on TV show

ISLAMABAD: Reacting to former DG FIA Bashir Memon’s statement in which he confirmed claims made by a hacker that he was locked in a washroom on then-prime minister Imran Khan’s order, PTI senior leader Fawad Chaudhry made a racist comment about Pathans on a television programme.

In an interview with a private news channel, when anchorperson Kashif Abbasi asked if Bashir Memon used abusive language during a meeting headed by then prime minister Imran Khan, Fawad Chaudhry said that Bashir Memon admitted that then-principle secretary of PM Azam Khan took him into the bathroom to “make him understand”.

Taking a jab at Memon, the PTI leader said, “He took a big risk by going into the bathroom with a Pathan."

‘Fawad Chaudhry should apologise to Pashtun nation’

Expressing annoyance over Chaudhry's sarcastic remarks, PTI leader Dr Hisham Inam Ullah Khan termed it an insult to the Pashtun nation and said that the former information minister should apologise to Pashtuns.

“How did he become part of the PTI while having such thoughts about Pashtuns when the founder of PTI is also a Pashtun?” he wondered.

“Pashtuns make the PTI’s movement successful. Pakistan was formed by Pashtuns, Punjabi, Sindhi, Baloch [and others]. No nation is superior to others,” he remarked.

“Fawad Chaudhry should get real freedom from such thoughts,” Inam Ullah Khan advised Fawad.

Chaudhry's remarks were also largely criticised on social media.



A day earlier, the former DG FIA Bashir Memon had confirmed the claims made by a hacker that he was locked in a washroom on then-prime minister Imran Khan’s order.

In an interview with a private news channel, the former cop confirmed the allegations made by a hacker on Twitter.

The hacker, in a series of tweets which have now been deleted, shared inside details of the meeting between Memon and the former PM.

It was claimed that the former DG FIA was locked in a washroom in the PM House and pressurised to follow Imran Khan’s orders.

Memon, responding to the claims, confirmed the details, saying the former premier used abusive language towards PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz which infuriated him and he responded harshly.

At this, Memon added, the then-principle secretary of PM Azam Khan grabbed his hand, took him out of the room and locked him in the washroom.

"Azam Khan then scolded me over my conduct with the prime minister" said Memon.