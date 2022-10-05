Former FIA chief confirms being locked at PM House washroom on Imran Khan’s order

Former Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) chief Bashir Memon. — APP/File

Bashir Memon, the former director-general of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), on Wednesday confirmed being locked inside a washroom at PM House on former prime minister Imran Khan's orders.

The allegations were made by a hacker on Twitter, which were confirmed by Memon during an interview to a private news channel.

The inside details of a meeting between Khan and the former cop were shared by the hacker in a series of now-deleted tweets.

It was claimed that the former DG FIA was locked in a washroom at PM House and pressurised to follow Imran Khan’s orders.



Responding to the claim, Memon confirmed that Khan used abusive language towards PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz which infuriated him and he responded harshly.

At this, Memon added, the then-principle secretary of PM Azam Khan grabbed his hand, took him out of the room and locked him in the washroom.

"Azam Khan then scolded me over my conduct with the prime minister," said Memon.

The government has formed a high-powered committee to probe into audio leaks from PM House that have raised questions over its cyber security.

Multiple audio leaks of the meetings taking place at PM House have been leaked online, sparking a new political controversy over the PTI’s US conspiracy narrative.

In one of the audios, the former prime minister could be heard allegedly strategising the US cypher issue and how to use it to support the party’s narrative.