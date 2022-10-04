 
Tuesday October 04, 2022
National

FIA arrests man for child pornography in Lahore

FIA recovers hundreds of pornographic videos and pictures of children from suspect

By Web Desk
October 04, 2022
A representational image. — AFP/File
A representational image. — AFP/File 

LAHORE: Federal Investigation Agency's (FIA) cybercrime wing on Tuesday arrested a suspect allegedly associated with a child pornography mafia in Lahore.

The investigative body recovered hundreds of pornographic videos and pictures of children from the suspect named Ihtisham. The FIA said that Ihtisham was involved in the child pornography business.

Giving details, the officials said that the suspect used to befriend the victims under the guise of  shooting video games. He used to film   and later blackmail them, said the FIA.

The cybercrime wing said that the suspect was arrested after a raid  at a housing society.

FIA has started further investigation into the case after taking remand from a local court.