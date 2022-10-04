FIA arrests man for child pornography in Lahore

LAHORE: Federal Investigation Agency's (FIA) cybercrime wing on Tuesday arrested a suspect allegedly associated with a child pornography mafia in Lahore.
The investigative body recovered hundreds of pornographic videos and pictures of children from the suspect named Ihtisham. The FIA said that Ihtisham was involved in the child pornography business.
Giving details, the officials said that the suspect used to befriend the victims under the guise of shooting video games. He used to film and later blackmail them, said the FIA.
The cybercrime wing said that the suspect was arrested after a raid at a housing society.
FIA has started further investigation into the case after taking remand from a local court.
