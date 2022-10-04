In a tit-for-tat move, PTI files Toshakhana reference against PPP's Gilani

PTI leaders file Toshakhana reference against PPP’s former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gillani before Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani. Photo Twitter/@nausheenyusuf

ISLAMABAD: In a tit-for-tat move, the PTI Tuesday filed a Toshakhana reference under Article 63(2) against PPP’s former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gillani before Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani.



PTI senator Azam Khan Swati flanked by other PTI lawmakers submitted the Toshakhana reference at the Senate secretariat. Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani was also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Swati said that then prime minister Yousaf Raza Gillani, in violation of the Toshakhana rules, handed over three vehicles to Asif Ali Zardari and one to Nawaz Sharif.

“Gillani violated his oath and committed dishonesty,” he said and termed it a matter of the sanctity of the institution.

Gillani cannot remain a member of the Senate under Article 63 as he had violated his oath, argued Swati.



The PTI leader urged the Senate chairman to forward the reference to the ECP as soon as possible.

At this, Sadiq Sanjrani said that they have received the reference and would review it.