Pakistan, UN jointly launch fresh $816m flash appeal for flood victims

Pakistan and the United Nations jointly launched Tuesday afternoon a flash appeal in Geneva for US$816 million on the basis of updated on-ground need assessment of the flood situation in the country.
A revised Flood Response Plan, prepared in close coordination between the government of Pakistan and the UN, was shared at the event by Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman.
The plan focuses on providing necessary assistance to the vulnerable people affected by the unprecedented floods.
Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman is attending the event in person in Geneva, whereas Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal, Minister for Economic Affairs Ayaz Sadiq, and Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar are participating virtually from Islamabad.
UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths and Director General World Health Organization Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus are representing the UN, along with Resident Coordinator in Pakistan Julien Harneis.
The meeting is being attended by UN member states as well as various UN agencies and humanitarian organisations working in the area of disaster relief.
