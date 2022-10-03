Top 5 Netflix movies to watch before they leave in October 2022

In October, Netflix bids farewell to some top-rated and classic movies that the fans have loved over the years. Fortunately, many of these shows will be available for the rest of the month, which means fans have plenty of time to savor their favorite flicks.

Here are 5 movies to watch before they leave in October 2022;

8 Mile

The movie is a semi-autobiographical drama for rapper Eminem as the movie is set in his hometown of Detroit. Marshall Mathers III himself makes his film debut as Jimmy ‘B-Rabbit’ Smith Jr., a young blue-collar worker who dreams of becoming a hip-hop star. Directed by Curtis Hanson, the movie is cherished by Eminem fans – and rap fans - across the globe.

(The movie leaves October 31)

Ferris Bueller's Day Off

The ’80s classic celebrates the joys of being a teenager. Starring Matthew Broderick as the titular character, the movie revolves around a high schooler with an uncanny skill at cutting classes without getting caught. In his final stint before graduation, Bueller calls in sick and embarks on a memorable day as his principal is determined to catch him in the act.

(The movie leaves October 31)

Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events

Released in 2004, the movie is an adaptation of A Series of Unfortunate Events by Lemony Snicket – covering the first three novels: The Bad Beginning (1999), The Reptile Room (1999), and The Wide Window (2000). Starring Jim Carey, Kara Hoffman, Jude Law, and Meryl Streep, the movie is bound to stir some nostalgia.

(The movie leaves October 31)





The Notebook

The Notebook, starring Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams, came out 15 years ago and it is still a popular, heart-touching love story for anyone who loves the romance genre. An adaptation of Nicholas Sparks’ 1996 book of the same name, the movie revolves around a passionate young man who falls in love with a beautiful, rich young woman.

The two are separated due to their social class but somehow they find their way to each other.

(The movie leaves October 31)

After



Based on the best-selling novel by Anna Todd, the movie revolves around a young woman named Tessa Young who is a dedicated student and loyal girlfriend to her high school sweetheart.

Beginning her first semester in college, she meets a mysterious bad boy Hardin Scott. Directed by Jenny Gage, the movie is a must-watch for steamy YA fans.

(The movie leaves October 8)



