Monday October 03, 2022
National

LHC orders to hand back Maryam Nawaz her passport

By Shahid Husain
October 03, 2022
PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz. Photo: The News.
LAHORE: A Lahore High Court (LHC) full bench on Monday ordered to return the passport of PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz which she had surrendered to the court to get bail in a case related to the Chaudhry Sugar Mills.

More to follow...