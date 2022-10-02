Punjab sends two mobile health units to Sindh

LAHORE: The Government of Punjab Sunday sent two mobile health units to the flood-affected areas of Sindh.
Punjab Health Department dispatched two mobile health units, medical teams, and medicines for the flood victims of Sindh, a handout issued in this regard confirmed.
These mobile health units were sent to the Khairpur and Qambar Shahdadkot districts of Sindh.
On this occasion, Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervez Elahi said that the Punjab government was standing with the flood-affected people of other provinces, including Sindh.
He mentioned that earlier Punjab had sent 296 doctors, nurses, dispensers and nine trucks of medicines to Sindh and Balochistan.
The medical commission of the Punjab government had set up medical camps in the flood-hit areas of Sindh and Balochistan.
The CM said that Punjab was nicely maintaining and playing the role of an elder brother.
"We are committed to fulfilling the needs of the calamity-stricken people of other provinces," he said. "We are serving the flood-affected people of other provinces and will continue to do so."
In the latest response, PTI chairman says he "might have crossed a red line" while making a public speech
PTI alleges "criminal strategy" to target it through piecemeal acceptance of resignations tendered by its MNAs
Sameena Shah was in kitchen when Sarah Inam was murdered and crime scene was far from it, says her lawyer
The Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi has organised a three-day art exhibition as part of their effort to collect...
Ahsan Iqbal said the theft of the cypher from the PM House indicates that Imran Khan has been playing with the state's...
SSP Korangi Faisal Bashir Memon says that the attackers managed to escape after the gun assault