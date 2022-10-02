Punjab sends two mobile health units to Sindh

A man along with some children use rafts to cross a flooded area after monsoon rains on the outskirts of Sukkur, Sindh, while some children could be seen swimming in the floodwater. — AFP/ File

LAHORE: The Government of Punjab Sunday sent two mobile health units to the flood-affected areas of Sindh.

Punjab Health Department dispatched two mobile health units, medical teams, and medicines for the flood victims of Sindh, a handout issued in this regard confirmed.

These mobile health units were sent to the Khairpur and Qambar Shahdadkot districts of Sindh.

On this occasion, Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervez Elahi said that the Punjab government was standing with the flood-affected people of other provinces, including Sindh.

He mentioned that earlier Punjab had sent 296 doctors, nurses, dispensers and nine trucks of medicines to Sindh and Balochistan.

The medical commission of the Punjab government had set up medical camps in the flood-hit areas of Sindh and Balochistan.

The CM said that Punjab was nicely maintaining and playing the role of an elder brother.

"We are committed to fulfilling the needs of the calamity-stricken people of other provinces," he said. "We are serving the flood-affected people of other provinces and will continue to do so."