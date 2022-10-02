Saudi Arabia continues humanitarian efforts to help Pakistan's flood victims

ISLAMABAD: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSRelief) is carrying on with its efforts to provide humanitarian aid to the flood-affected areas of Pakistan.
The team distributed 2,095 food baskets, 40 tents, and 400 mosquito nets in various provinces to 14,665 people.
The aid comes within the Saudi Relief Land Bridge, directed by King Salman, to support Pakistan and its people following the disastrous floods that struck the country, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Sunday.
The torrential rains and flooding, which began in mid-June and lasted for weeks, have killed over 1,600 people and affected nearly 33 million people in Pakistan.
