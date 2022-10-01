CAA revokes mandatory mask-wearing for domestic, international travellers

People queue at the security checkpoint at an airport in Pakistan. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Saturday revoked the mandatory condition for travellers to wear a face mask while flying domestically and internationally.

The development came after the authority revised its rules following a notification issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

"Amid declining COVID-19 trend across the country, mask-wearing as a part of nonpharmaceutical interventions is no longer a mandatory requirement during domestic and international travel; however, still preferable," the NCOC's notification read.

In another message posted by the CAA's official Twitter handle, the authority also mentioned that even though a mask is not a must, it is still preferable.

"Please choose to wear a face mask for everyone's safety," the poster read.

Earlier in June, CAA had once again imposed this regulation of wearing masks keeping in view the rise in COVID-19 cases in the country.