CAA revokes mandatory mask-wearing for domestic, international travellers

CAA lifts the condition, but advises travellers to wear masks to ensure safety

By Web Desk
October 01, 2022
People queue at the security checkpoint at an airport in Pakistan. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Saturday revoked the mandatory condition for travellers to wear a face mask while  flying domestically and internationally.

The development came after the authority revised its rules  following a notification issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

"Amid declining COVID-19 trend across the country, mask-wearing as a part of nonpharmaceutical interventions is no longer a mandatory requirement during domestic and international travel; however, still preferable," the NCOC's notification read.

In another message posted by the CAA's official Twitter handle, the authority also mentioned that even though a mask is not a must, it is still preferable.

"Please choose to wear a face mask for everyone's safety," the poster read.

Earlier in June, CAA had once again imposed this regulation of wearing masks keeping in view the rise in COVID-19 cases in the country.