CAA revokes mandatory mask-wearing for domestic, international travellers

ISLAMABAD: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Saturday revoked the mandatory condition for travellers to wear a face mask while flying domestically and internationally.
The development came after the authority revised its rules following a notification issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).
"Amid declining COVID-19 trend across the country, mask-wearing as a part of nonpharmaceutical interventions is no longer a mandatory requirement during domestic and international travel; however, still preferable," the NCOC's notification read.
In another message posted by the CAA's official Twitter handle, the authority also mentioned that even though a mask is not a must, it is still preferable.
"Please choose to wear a face mask for everyone's safety," the poster read.
Earlier in June, CAA had once again imposed this regulation of wearing masks keeping in view the rise in COVID-19 cases in the country.
The senior judge has requested the CJ to save SC from becoming 'dysfunctional'
ISPR says military determined to defend Pakistan’s borders against menace of terrorism
Around Rs38 billion have been allocated for rehabilitation of city roads, sewerage damaged due to floods
Khan's video has gone viral on social media with fans, supporters appreciating his action
Imran Khan, Asad Umar, and Azam Khan could be heard talking on US cypher in fresh audio
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif tells court that "fake case" has been registered against him