ACP inaugurates 3-day art expo for flood vicitms

People are showing interest at the inauguration of the three-day exhibition for flood victims. AKC

KARACHI: The Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi has organised a three-day art exhibition as part of their effort to collect funds for the flood victims.

Many renowned sculptors and painters from across the country participated in the event and donated their masterpieces for the humanitarian cause.

President Peoples Party Women Wing Faryal Talpur and Minister of Labor and Manpower Sindh Saeed Ghani attended the exhibition. Numerous dignitaries from the city, including the administrator of Karachi, Murtaza Wahab, Sohail Anwar Siyal, Qasim Soomro, and Sadia Javeed, as well as the president and secretary of the Arts Council, Ahmed Shah, and Prof. Ejaz Farooqui, attended the expo.

Painters and sculptors from across the country were present at the inauguration of the exhibition. Proceeds from the sale of the works of art will contribute to flood relief efforts.

Talking to the media, Faryal Talpur said that this initiative by the arts council and Muhammad Ahmad Shah is very commendable. "I am very happy that the artist community is in the field helping the flood victims," she said.

The PPP leader said, "The flood victims need us."

President of the Arts Council, Muhammad Ahmed Shah said, "In this hour of sorrow, we have to support the flood victims." He appealed to the people of Karachi to come to this art exhibition.

Ahmad Shah said, "I will definitely buy a masterpiece from here and I also appeal to the philanthropists to contribute to it."

Ahmed Shah said, "It is widely believed that artists do nothing. 60 works of art have been exhibited. All the artists have donated their works and the proceeds of this exhibition will be donated towards flood relief."

He said that this is a joint effort of the arts council and the artists of the country. The Ahmed Parvez Art Gallery has been decorated and the works of all the artists have been displayed in this art gallery, he said.

He said that half of the pictures had already been sold. Various political and social figures, including Faryal Talpur, have bought the pictures.