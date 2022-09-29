There are videos of politicians which can't be aired on TV, Hamid Mir tells Shahzeb Khanzada

ISLAMABAD: Senior anchorperson and journalist Hamid Mir on Wednesday shared that there are videos of senior political leaders, including PTI Chairman Imran Khan that can not be aired on TV.

Speaking on Geo News' programme "Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath", the journalist said that there are some videos which have been seen by other people as well, and if they are leaked online, the people filmed in those clips "will repent and ask for forgiveness".

His comments came after another audio was leaked on social media purportedly of former premier Imran Khan talking to his then-principle secretary Azam Khan about the alleged US conspiracy and the cable sent from Pakistan Embassy in Washington.

Earlier, Interior Minister Rana Sanullah had confirmed to Mir that he has seen a video of Khan filmed "secretly", but he doesn’t have it.

Here’s the complete interview of Hamid Mir with Shahzeb Khanzada about secret videos:



