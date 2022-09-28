NSC meeting on audio leaks today

Civil-military leadership of the country attend the National Security Committee meeting under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif. — Twitter/ PM's Office/file

ISLAMABAD: Following multiple audio leaks of the ruling PML-N leaders from the PM House, a meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) would be held with Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif in the chair on Wednesday (today) afternoon.

Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, and heads of the armed forces and intelligence agencies would be among the attendees of the meeting.

Heads of the spy agencies would brief the NSC on the issue of secret recordings of the PM House.

Matters related to the security of the PM Office would also be reviewed in the high-level meeting.

The sources privy to the matter said that the country’s economic and post-flood situation would also be discussed in the meeting.

High-powered body to probe audio leaks

A day earlier, PM Shahbaz Sharif said that audio leaks of the PM House were a "serious security lapse" and it would be thoroughly investigated through a high-powered committee.

Responding to a question at a press conference in Islamabad, the PM observed that the airing of audios posed a big question mark not only on security but also put the country’s dignity at stake.

Shahbaz Sharif said he would be forming a high-powered committee to fully probe it and unearth the facts, adding that the issue of audio leaks did not confine to his own person, rather there could be anyone and therefore it should be probed thoroughly.

The prime minister further said that visitors from foreign countries would also feel uncomfortable if the conversations were bugged in official places and such breaches of cyber secrecy were related to the matter of respect of 220 million Pakistanis.

“Any foreign guest will think twice before meeting me in the Prime Minister’s House fearing conversation could be leaked,” he said.

He questioned whether in the leaked audios anyone heard of any bargaining or approval of any proposal, saying that if there was any wrongdoing, ask him and he would respond.

“Please do not make a mountain out of a molehill. It is not suitable,” he said.