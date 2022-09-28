VIDEO: Who is 'Senate's granny'?

Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani has given PPP Senator Sherry Rehman the title of "senate's dadi" in an interesting conversation during Tuesday's Senate session.



Sanjrani declared Rehman the "granny" of the House as he directed a member to ask specific questions.

"I would only advise you to ask specific questions so that Sherry Rehman, who is the dadi of this House could give you right answers," Sanjrani told a member, telling the members to keep the environment of the House calm sometimes.

However, Rehman snapped back immediately and said:

"Kyunke me apki dadi lagti [....] lekin meri koshish hogi k kisi ki dadageeri na ho" (Because I am your granny but will try that no one shows rowdyism here).

The House echoed with laughter as the members lauded the witty response by Rehman.