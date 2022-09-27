Forcefully fought Pakistan's case before world: PM Shahbaz

ISLAMABAD: A day after returning home after attending the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly and Annual Meeting of the Council of Heads of State (CHS) of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif Tuesday said that he fought Pakistan's case with all his might and highlighted the plight of millions of flood victims before the world nations.



Addressing a press conference Wednesday, PM Shehbaz said that he held positive meetings with world leaders, including China’s President Xi Jinping and Russia’s Vladimir Putin during the visits.

"I don't think we have done anything to deserve the disaster of flooding that has displaced millions," the PM said while talking to the media.

The PM said he had fruitful meetings with the world leaders, who pledged aid for Pakistan's flood-hit population.

He said unlike the last government, the PML-N regime was going the extra mile to reconnect with the world, especially, friendly countries.

"PTI government isolated Pakistan by estranging a number of close allies," the PM said adding," Now we are coming out of that diplomatic backwater."

The prime minister maintained that the 'audio leaks' scandal was a critical matter and he was in the process of forming a high-powered committee to probe into it.

Replying to a question, the PM dismissed allegations that Maryam Nawaz ever sought favour from him for the import of machinery for her son-in-law.