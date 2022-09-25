Need merit, not army chief: Imran Khan

PTI Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan. — Instagram/Imran Khan/@imrankhan.pti

KARAK: Addressing Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari during his party's gathering in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Karak, PTI Chairman Imran Khan on Sunday stressed that he needs merit, not an army chief.

Khan’s comments came as a reaction to FM Bilawal’s remarks in which he said that the PTI chairman wanted an army chief of his choice.

During his speech, the former prime minister also slammed PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz and said that she cannot speak the truth.

“Maryam Nawaz wants to import power plant machinery from India and our government stopped trade with the country because it broke international laws, and ended the special status of Kashmiris,” Khan said, adding that taking personal advantages while being in the government was corruption.

“Whenever these people came to power, [Pakistan’s] debt increased,” he said.

Criticising the PML-N, the former premier also said that Nawaz Sharif’s sons live in homes worth billions; they live in areas of London where even Britain’s prime minister cannot [afford to] live.

“The house where Hassan Nawaz lives is worth Rs10 billion. When asked where he got the money [to buy the house] from, he refuses to respond, saying he’s not Pakistani,” Khan claimed.

Khan also lambasted PML-N leader and former finance minister Ishaq Dar and his sons, saying that they also live abroad and come into power to make money.

He further spoke about the debts Pakistan has taken to get by.

“Pakistan is surviving for the last 40 years through aid. India and Bangladesh are ahead of us,” he said.