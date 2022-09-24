JSMU lecturer suspended after harassment allegations

KARACHI: The Jinnah Sindh Medical University (JSMU) on Saturday suspended a lecturer after he was accused of sexually harassing a female student, geo.tv reported.

Manzoor Kalor, the suspect, teaches at the JSMU’s Institute of Health and Business Management.

Angry students ended their protests after the university’s administration launched an inquiry against the lecturer and assured the complainant of justice.

According to the university’s spokesperson, a harassment incident was reported a day earlier.

“Following the Registrar Azam Khan’s rapid action, the alleged lecturer was suspended. Reports have been lodged with the anti-harassment and disciplinary committees of the varsity, while investigation is underway,” a JSMU statement said.

According to a varsity spokesman, the probe is likely to be completed within a week and its findings will be made public accordingly.

“The JSMU maintains a stringent policy against harassment in all its forms. It is placed on the first page of its website with names of committee members,” he added.

The JSMU had zero tolerance for such detestable actions, the statement said.