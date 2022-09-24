PTI thinks PM Shahbaz 'copy-pasted' Imran Khan's UNGA speech

Former prime minister Imran Khan (right) and Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: PTI Senior Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Saturday Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif's speech at the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) was a "copy-paste" version of former premier Imran Khan.

"It was a copy-paste of Imran Khan's address," former foreign minister and PTI Senior Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi said in a statement.

Qureshi said Shahbaz addressed the issues of occupied Kashmir, Afghanistan, and Islamophobia in a similar manner as the PTI chairman did during his speech to the UN.

"Maybe he copy-pasted an earlier speech of Imran Khan."

The PTI leader said it was a good gesture from the prime minister's end to remind the developed world that they were behind the climate catastrophes across the globe.

"But what steps have Shahbaz Sharif and his brother [Nawaz Shairf] taken for climate change?" Qureshi, whose party strongly opposes the PML-N, questioned.

The PTI leader mentioned that had the previous governments of PPP and PML-N built water storage facilities in the last four decades, Pakistan would not be facing such a grave situation right now.

"On the contrary, Imran Khan took several steps. His Billion Tree Tsunami project received global appreciation," the senior PTI leader added.

In Pakistan, devastating floods this month engulfed large swaths of the country, killing more than 1,500 people and causing damage estimated at $30 billion.

PM Shahbaz, during his speech at the UNGA, had asked world leaders why his people were paying the price of global warming.

"Pakistan has never seen a more stark and devastating example of the impact of global warming. Life in Pakistan has changed forever," he told the General Assembly. "

Nature has unleashed her fury on Pakistan, without looking [...] at our carbon footprint."