Sheharyar Afridi's house attacked with grenade

Former minister Sheharyar Khan Afridi. File photo

KOHAT: Former minister Sheharyar Khan Afridi's house was attacked with a hand grenade in Kohat on Thursday.



The assault took place at the ancestral house of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former federal minister in Kohat.



Police said they had received CCTV footage of the attack. It can be seen in the CCTV footage that the hand grenade exploded outside the gate, said police.

Police say that no fatalities or injuries were reported in the attack. The assault is being investigated, police said.

Taking to Twitter, PTI leader Senator Ejaz Chaudhry said that there was a cracker bomb attack at the house of Shahryar Afridi. May Allah protect him and destroy the enemies of Pakistan, he prayed.