Imran Khan announces resumption of 'Haqiqi Azaadi’ from September 24

LAHORE: PTI Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan on Wednesday announced to resume his ‘Haqiqi Azaadi’ (true freedom) movement from Saturday (September 24).

The PTI chief’s comments were made during his address at the lawyers' convention in Lahore.

“My movement will begin on Saturday. You have to come out of your houses and join me when I give a call,” Khan said.

"If the justice system is not right, then the country’s economy won’t be right,” he said, adding that there won’t be any investment in the absence of rule of law.



During his address to lawyers, Khan made claims regarding the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank’s stance on Pakistan.

“The IMF and World Bank have said that Pakistan is becoming another Sri Lanka. Today, Pakistan’s inflation is at a historic high. We will pull Pakistan out of this [situation],” the former prime minister remarked.

He reminded lawyers about their responsibility in the current situation and asked them to stand for the reestablishment of the rule of law.

Shifting the conversation toward one of his cases, Khan said that a case regarding amendments to the National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) law was in court.

“I need lawyers for the country,” he said.

Khan said that if 500,000 overseas Pakistanis invest, we wouldn’t need to ask for loans.

“Name one western country whose prime minister’s property worth billions is abroad,” he said, questioning participants at the lawyers' convention and asking how much Narendra Modi’s property exists abroad.

While repeating his rebellious stance, he asked them to "threat those in return who are threatening them by calling from unknown numbers."

Khan said that all the party leaders, workers and supporters should threaten those “calling from unknown numbers” telling them that freedom of expression is their constitutional right.

Comparing the developed and under-developed countries, he cited the supremacy of law as the only difference between the two.

“I haven’t seen people threatening from unknown numbers,” he said, adding that in countries where there is poverty there is no justice.

Condemning the torture inflicted on his chief of staff Shehbaz Gill when he was in police custody, the PTI chief said that no other country would have dared to do so.

Khan, while targeting Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, said: “He [Shehbaz] and his sons were indicted; however, he was elected as the premier.”

“What message are we sending to our youngsters that stealing is not a bad act?” he questioned, accusing PM Shehbaz of asking for money wherever he goes.