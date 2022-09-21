First flight carrying relief goods from Russia reaches Pakistan

A Russian plane carrying relief goods lands at Jinnah International Airport. — Radio Pakistan

KARACHI: The first flight carrying relief goods from Russia arrived in Pakistan Wednesday as the country is battling unprecedented floods caused by climate change.

The first relief assistance flight from Russia landed at the Jinnah International Airport in Karachi today, said Foreign Office spokesperson Asim Iftikhar.

The relief goods include food items, tents and water cleaning devices.

The consignment was received by Russian Consul General in Karachi Fedorov Andrey, Advisor to Chief Minister on Relief and Rehabilitation Rasool Bux Chandio and representatives of NDMA and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“The relief assistance from Russia is welcomed with warmth and gratitude,” said the FO spokesperson.