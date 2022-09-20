Russia agrees to provide petrol to Pakistan on deferred payments: report

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif with Russian President Vladimir Putin. -Courtesy PM Office

ISLAMABAD: In a major development, Russia has agreed to provide petrol to Pakistan on deferred payments, Daily Jang reported Tuesday.

The development came after Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and Vladimir Putin held important meetings in Uzbekistan on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit last week.

The two leaders held three meetings during which matters related to oil, gas and wheat supplies to Pakistan from Russia were discussed.

The report added that the US has also not opposed the proposed deal openly amid Pakistan's severe economic crisis caused by deadly floods.



Addressing a press conference on September 18, Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif revealed that Russia proposed that its gas pipeline infrastructure which was in place till Central Asian states could be extended to Pakistan through Afghanistan.

The two leaders also expressed commitment to expand bilateral cooperation between the two countries in all areas of mutual benefit, Khawaja Asif said.

'Gas pipeline feasible'

On September 15, Russian President Vladimir Putin told PM Shahbaz Sharif that the installation of a pipeline for the supply of gas to Pakistan from Moscow is possible.

President Putin also expressed solidarity and support for the flood-hit population in Pakistan after he was informed about the devastating impact of the climate-induced calamity.

PM Shahbaz reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to work closely with Russia to expand and strengthen cooperation across all areas, including food security, trade and investment, energy, defence, and security.

Speaking about regional politics, PM Shahbaz said that both Pakistan and Russia had vital stakes in a peaceful and stable Afghanistan, adding that Pakistan was committed to supporting all regional and international efforts to stabilise its neighbouring country.