Gigi Hadid stuns in glitzy outfit amid dating rumours with Leonardo DiCaprio

Glam diva Gigi Hadid recently made a gorgeous appearance in a glitzy outfit as she walked the ramp with her sister Bella Hadid for Tom Ford at the New York Fashion Week.
Displaying the 70s disco-era luster, the model sisters looked stunning as Gigi wore a sequinned and glitzy cut-out dress with a thigh-high slit that resembled liquid gold and a lot of glamour.
Meanwhile, Bella lit up the runway in a copper brown silhouette-hugging cutout gown.
Diva also took to Instagram to share her look.
Check out the photos:
For the unversed, Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid’s rumoured affair is the talk of Hollywood these days.
A source close to Leonardo and Gigi disclosed that they were not exclusive. On the other hand, another source close to model Gigi has shared with the same portal that “neither of them want a relationship" at the moment.
