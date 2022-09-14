Lyari gang war criminal's body found in rural Sindh

KARACHI: A wanted Lyari gang war commander's dead body was found on Wednesday from Mithi in Sindh.
The recovered body has been identified as Sohail — whose missing case was registered in 2019 — was recovered from Mithi, according to the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) City Shabbir Ahmad Sathar.
The case, as per the police, was later upgraded to the C class.
Sohail, alias Sunni Uzair, was known as the right-hand man of Shiraz Comrade — the main commander of one of the groups involved in gang war who went missing from Balochistan three years ago.
At least 10 different cases are currently registered against Sohail.
In another instance, the body of a 50-year-old man was also recovered from the field in the Shahpur Chakar area of Sanghar yesterday.
According to the police, the body was identified as Irfan Basarat Siddiqui.
According to MQM-Pakistan, Siddiqui was the brother of MNA Sheikh Salahuddin. The deceased has been missing for five years, while the case of his enforced disappearance is pending in the Sindh High Court.
