Balochistan flood death toll rises to 281 after 3 more die

At least three people were killed in flood-related accidents in Balochistan, bringing the total number of fatalities in the province to 281.



The excessive flooding demolished a total of 65,197 homes throughout the province, according to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Balochistan. Multiple roadways totaling 2,200 kilometres were also damaged.

Three deaths that occurred during the last 24 hours included a man, a woman, and a child, according to the PDMA Balochistan report. According to the report, all three deaths occurred in the Qila Saifullah district.

The overall death toll in the province since June 1 has risen to 281. The deceased included 133 men, 64 women, and 84 children. Most of the deaths, 27, were reported from Quetta, 22 from Zhob and 21 from Lasbela. Meanwhile, 172 people sustained injuries in various accidents due to rains and floods across the province.



A total of 65,197 houses were damaged due to floods and rains. Meanwhile, more than 270,444 livestock fell victim to flooding.

Crops standing on 2 lakh acres of land have been damaged, said the report. Also, 22 bridges have collapsed in the flooding, while highways covering 2,200 kilometres have also been severely affected.

In the meantime, children have started suffering from fever and dysentery in Dera Murad Jamali, Naseerabad, and Jafarabad due to a lack of medical camps in tent settlements. The displaced people of Qila Saifullah, Qila Abdullah, Ziarat, Dukki and Muslim Bagh don't have tents to live in.



There is no medical camp in Dera Murad Jamali's tent settlements, where children have started suffering from severe fever and diarrhoea. With no support available, mothers are seen pouring waterdrops on their children to control fever. With no shade available, the flood-hit people are seen trying to shelter their children from excessive daytime heat with the help of cots.

In Naseerabad, Jafarabad, the flood-hit people are suffering from diseases like diarrhoea, gastroenteritis, and malaria.

In protest against the alleged unfair distribution of relief goods, the victims blocked the Dera Allah Yar Sohbatpur highway and held a protest sit-in.