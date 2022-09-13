 
close
Tuesday September 13, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
National

Blast in Swat martyrs 2 policemen, 5 civilians

The blast also claimed the life of a peace committee member, Idrees Khan

By Web Desk
September 13, 2022
Site of the blast in Kabal Tehsils Bara Bandi area. — Screengrab/Geo News
Site of the blast in Kabal Tehsil's Bara Bandi area. — Screengrab/Geo News

SWAT: A remote-controlled bomb blast in Swat's Kabal Tehsil on Tuesday martyred five people, including Idrees Khan, a member of the peace committee.

According to the District Police Officer (DPO) Zahid Marwat, the blast was carried out through a remote-controlled device.

The blast took place in Kabal Tehsil's Bara Bandi area which also injured several people who — along with the bodies — were taken to the Saidu Sharif Teaching Hospital.

The blast also claimed the lives of two policemen, said the DPO.