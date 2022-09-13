Blast in Swat martyrs 2 policemen, 5 civilians

Site of the blast in Kabal Tehsil's Bara Bandi area. — Screengrab/Geo News

SWAT: A remote-controlled bomb blast in Swat's Kabal Tehsil on Tuesday martyred five people, including Idrees Khan, a member of the peace committee.



According to the District Police Officer (DPO) Zahid Marwat, the blast was carried out through a remote-controlled device.

The blast took place in Kabal Tehsil's Bara Bandi area which also injured several people who — along with the bodies — were taken to the Saidu Sharif Teaching Hospital.



The blast also claimed the lives of two policemen, said the DPO.