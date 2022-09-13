Sheryl Lee Ralph’s dream finally comes true as she wins her first Emmy Award: Watch

American actress Sheryl Lee Ralph created history at the coveted 74th Emmy Awards as she gave the most inspiring and moving acceptance speech after winning first-ever Emmy for supporting actress in Abbot Elementary series on Monday.

According to Los Angeles Times, Ralph was overwhelmed with emotions that after receiving an award she performed a powerful rendition of jazz vocalist Dianne Reeves track Endangered Species.

Following the song, the Moesha actress dedicated her first Emmy to dreamers and asserted, “To anyone who has ever, ever had a dream and thought your dream wasn’t, wouldn’t, couldn’t come true, I am here to tell you that this is what believing looks like. This is what striving looks like.”



While Ralph received standing ovation for her speech, the star also said to never “ever give up on you” especially “if you get a Quinta Brunson in your corner, if you get a husband like mine in your corner, if you get children like mine in your corner, and if you’ve got friends like everybody who voted for me, cheered for me, loved me — thank you! Thank you!”

Meanwhile, the actress was later asked why she sang this song and what it meant to her during media interaction backstage.

“I’ve been singing that song for years because I think of myself as an artist, as a woman, and especially as a woman of colour, I’m an endangered species. And I don’t sing any victim song. I’m a woman. I’m an artist, and I know where my voice belongs,” explained the 65-year-old.

Ralph added that many young actors, artists, even kids who think they know what they are going to do in life, “find your voice and put it where it belongs”.