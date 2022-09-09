WATCH: Man protests import of tomatoes from Iran, throws crates out of truck

KALAT: A man from Kalat's Mangchar area in Balochistan was arrested on Friday after his video, throwing several crates of tomatoes imported from Iran he threw on the ground as a protest, went viral on social media.



The arrested individual was protesting against the government's decision to curb tomato shortage in the country by importing the vegetable from Iran.

The issue surfaced after the incident's video began floating on social media in which an angry man was seen throwing tomato crates on the ground, smashing, and rendering them useless.

Numerous people could be seen standing beside the truck and watching the spectacle.

According to Geo News, local landowners blocked the Quetta-Karachi national highway and registered their protest by wasting thousands of kilograms of imported tomatoes from Iran.

Later, the police shared that the man from the video has been arrested and the matter is currently under probe.

According to Commissioner Kalat Daud Khilji, the suspect has been arrested and apprehended after being identified with the help of the viral video, while raids are being conducted to arrest other suspects in the case.

— Thumbnail image: Screengrab via Geo News