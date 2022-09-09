Missing persons will reunite with their families, I assure you: PM Shehbaz to IHC

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday expressed his resolve for missing persons to be reunited with their families at a hearing on the matter in the Islamabad High Court.
"Missing persons reunite with their families, I assure you," PM Shehbaz said.
The prime minister appeared in court to apprise it of the government's steps to address the missing persons issue.
Ahead of the hearing, other cases were removed from the cause list. The court notice stated that only the missing persons case will be heard.
IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah said to PM Shehbaz as he took the rostrum: "We have troubled you because this is a major issue. This issue has been pending in this court for several months."
Justice Minallah regretted that the state's response has not been commensurate with its responsibility.
The chief justice, in apparent reference to retired Gen Pervez Musharraf, said: "A chief executive ruled the country for nine years. He proudly wrote in his book that he sold his people off abroad. This makes it seem that perhaps this was the policy of the state."
"If we speak of the Constitution, there cannot be a state within a state," he continued.
He said that the court is a constitutional forum and not an investigation agency.
More to follow.
