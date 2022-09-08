Prince Harry ‘paying thousands of pounds’ to former Met Police officer for security

file footage

Prince Harry is reportedly shelling out ‘thousands of pounds’ for the security services of his former royal protection officer from the Met Police, reported The Daily Star.



As per reports, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are willing to spend ‘thousands of pounds a day’ to get two ex-Met Police officers to work as their security personnel as they visit the UK and Germany this month.

One of the bodyguards, David Langdown, is known to be held in high regard by the Queen herself, and had worked with Prince Harry for about 10 years. He is now retired from Met Police, and works for a private security firm.

A source was quoted by The Mirror: “Langers is the best of the best and his relationship with Harry goes back donkey’s years, but he certainly doesn't come cheap and certainly the bill will be thousands of pounds a day.”

“He is very trusted by Harry so it is no surprise he is back by his side to take care of him and Meghan,” the insider added.

This comes as reports suggested that Prince Harry and Meghan have a ‘ring of steel’ around them during their ongoing Europe visit.