Court to be more displeased with Imran's second reply: Talal

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Talal Chaudhry said that there is no word of 'apology' or 'unconditional apology' in Chairman PTI Imran Khan's complete response.

Talal Chaudhry stated this on Wednesday's Geo News programme "Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath." He said that Imran Khan stands by his remarks against the judge which is why he is defending the lawsuit. In his second response, Imran Khan tried to justify his comments, without apologising.

Talal said Imran Khan misspoke in his second response as he apologised in a 2014 contempt case, pledging never to disparage the court again. According to him, the judge was kind to Imran and accepted his apology.

If the court had expressed displeasure with the previous reply submitted by Imran Khan, then it will be all the more disappointed with his recent reply, he said.



Imran Khan has submitted a revised 19-page written reply at the behest of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) in a case related to him threatening female sessions judge Zeba Chaudhry.

In his reply submitted to the court, Chairman PTI expressed his regret over the words spoken about the judge. He said that he was very sorry for the words that came out of his mouth unintentionally.

Replying to another query, Talal said there should be no political role for the establishment and they should remain neutral. The PML-N leader said that Imran Khan seeks the backing of the establishment who he wants to bring the PTI back into power again.



Talal said Khan does not enjoy the support of his party over this narrative, as the seniormost leaders of his party shy away from defending him.

The PML-N was the biggest political force in Punjab when the general elections were held and the party maintains its leading position still today, he added while responding to a query.