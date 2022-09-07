Punjab decides to slash school syllabus by 20% amid floods: sources

ISLAMABAD: In a bid to provide relief to the students amid widespread devastations, fatalities, and human displacement caused by the unprecedented floods and torrential rains, the Punjab education department has decided to cut down the syllabus by 20% for classes I to X, well-placed sources said Wednesday.
The unprecedented monsoon rains and floods have not only disrupted daily life across the country but also affected the academic calendar as the new classes in Punjab suffered a four-month delay, the sources added.
In view of the following reasons, the provincial education department has decided to reduce the syllabus by 20% for the current academic year.
Sources said that the provincial school and education department has started working on it and the educational boards will be informed once the final decision is taken about the matter.
It is not possible to complete the syllabus in such a short time frame, the sources added.
