Anwar Maqsood praises students' artwork, says it eased his anxiety amid floods

Renowned writer and humorist Anwar Maqsood addresses the students of Arts Council during Mini Theses Show 2022 on September 6. — Arts Council

KARACHI: Veteran writer and presenter Anwar Maqsood on Tuesday said that he was worried because of the recent floods in Pakistan, but witnessing students' artwork eased his anxiety.

The legendary writer's comments came during his speech at the Arts Council of Pakistan's (ACP) Mini Theses Show 2022 held at the Art Gallery within its premises where he was accompanied by ACP's President Muhammad Ahmad Shah.

"I was worried because of the flood. Today, seeing the work of these students has reduced my anxiety," Anwar Maqsood said while speaking on the occassion.



"These students will get jobs when they pass out, no one will be unemployed, moreover, students are happy and satisfied with their studies," the Art School's Principal Shahid Rasam said, adding that this is a joint project of Indus Valley and Iqra University named "Khoj".



Rasam further said that today is very important for students because our special guest is Anwar Maqsood.

"He had autographed a picture of me in the eighties, after that my luck shined... many stories are being heard and seen after seeing the work of all of you," Rasam said.

The artworks of eight students of communication design were presented during the exhibition.

The event also showcased unusual projects and initiatives reflecting communication design and different aspects of life.

The third Mini Theses Show will continue till September 7 from 10am to 6pm.

Later, Maqsood also visited the relief camp established by the Arts Council.

Other attendees at the event also included Shahid Rasam, Joint Secretary Asjad Bukhari, Member Governing Body Bashir Saddozai, and Shakeel Khan.