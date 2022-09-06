Princess Diana only ever wanted 'affection', royals misunderstood her: Aide

Princess Diana royal rebellion was triggered by ill-treatment from the royal family, says former employee.
The Princess of Wales former private secretary Patrick Jephson believes the mother-of-two would not have spoken up against the royals, had she been nurtured with love and attention.
Speaking to Royally Obsessed, the secretary began: "I was in no doubt, in my own mind, [that] had she been treated with respect, affection, had she been encouraged and guided in a positive way, there is no way she would have been a rebel against the royal establishment."
He added: "But she was, she wasn't just the girl next door, she was a very proud aristocratic woman.
"She was informal, in many ways, and approachable, relatable, but she was no push-over."
Mr Jephson said: "She had real steel, in her soul as a lot of her critics discovered to their embarrassment."
"She sometimes was a little too impetuous for my liking.
"She could be defiant, to the point of recklessness."
He added that these traits probably "contribute" to the fact that we still "remember her".
