ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Tuesday said that it supports China's efforts for "socio-economic development, harmony, and peace and stability" in Xinjiang province.

In a statement, Foreign Office spokesperson Asim Iftikhar said China has succeeded in lifting over 700 million people out of poverty in the last 35 years, "thus improving their living conditions and enjoyment of fundamental human rights".

Pakistan has taken note of the release of Office of High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) report on human rights in Xinjiang, said the spokesperson.

He said that as a responsible member of the UN with strong commitment to multilateralism, Pakistan believes in the principles of the UN charter including respect for political independence, sovereignty and non-interference in internal affairs of state.

“It is our consistent position that non-politicisation, universality, objectivity, dialogue and constructive engagement should be the main tools to promote universal respect for human rights,” he added.

The spokesperson said Pakistan appreciates China’s "constructive engagement" with the UN human rights system as well as the OIC General Secretariat, "as evidenced by visits of the former High Commissioner for Human Rights and OIC delegation to China".

Pakistan reaffirms its abiding commitment to advance all human rights universally in accordance with the principles of the UN Charter, he said.