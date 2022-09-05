Judges commenting on every subject inappropriate: Fawad Chaudhry

PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry addresses a press conference. — PID/File

ISLAMABAD: Once again subjecting the judiciary to criticism, PTI Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry on Monday said that judges commenting on every subject was "inappropriate".



Fawad Chaudhry’s remarks came after Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Athar Minallah censured Imran Khan over his anti-military statement.

Earlier in the day, expressing his disappointment over PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s Faisalabad speech, in which he accused the coalition government of delaying elections to appoint the army chief of its choice, Justice Minallah remarked that everything has been put at stake for the sake of “Game of Thrones”.

“You want that you are allowed to speak whatever you want and the regulator should not regulate you,” remarked the CJ.

Irked by Imran Khan’s remarks about the army, the IHC chief justice said that you [Imran Khan] should not expect relief from the courts as it is the prerogative of the court.

Addressing a press conference, Chaudhry clarified that Khan had talked about merit-based appointment of army chief.

“This is a political matter, not a judicial one. It is inappropriate for judges to comment on every subject,” the PTI leader told the judges.



In view of the memogate scandal, Khan dubbed Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari “security risk and don”, the PTI leader said, adding that hence, it is not appropriate to link his statement with the military and its leadership.

“Each general and Pakistani citizen is a patriot,” he added.