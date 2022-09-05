WATCH: Internet shocked by woman's upside-down ramp walk underwater

A video of a woman walking underwater, but upside down, is going viral on the Internet.
The woman's skill has shocked netizens as the woman can be seen not just walking underwater but performing a ramp walk with a handbag. Inside the swimming pool, she can be seen walking upside down and then on the floor.
Her 360-degree spin under the water is astonishing.
Shared on Instagram by a user name Kristimakusha, the clip was captioned: "The Devil Wears Prada. You can also ROTATE your phone for a better angle."
According to the Instagram account, the woman is Kristina Makushenko who is a four-time world champion in synchronised swimming.
The video has more than 54 million views and over 1.8 million likes.
"Casually strolling in Prada underwater," a user wrote.
"How are there zero movements of the water when you move your arms and legs? That's quite incredible," commented another.
