WATCH: Internet shocked by woman's upside-down ramp walk underwater

— Screengrab via Instagram

A video of a woman walking underwater, but upside down, is going viral on the Internet.

The woman's skill has shocked netizens as the woman can be seen not just walking underwater but performing a ramp walk with a handbag. Inside the swimming pool, she can be seen walking upside down and then on the floor.

Her 360-degree spin under the water is astonishing.

Shared on Instagram by a user name Kristimakusha, the clip was captioned: "The Devil Wears Prada. You can also ROTATE your phone for a better angle."



According to the Instagram account, the woman is Kristina Makushenko who is a four-time world champion in synchronised swimming.

The video has more than 54 million views and over 1.8 million likes.

"Casually strolling in Prada underwater," a user wrote.

"How are there zero movements of the water when you move your arms and legs? That's quite incredible," commented another.