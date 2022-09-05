PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari (L) and Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif (R) — AFP/ Twitter

ISLAMABAD: Strongly reacting to PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s Faisalabad speech, Prime Minister Shahbaz Shahbaz Sharif and PPP co-chairman slammed him for "undermining" Pakistan.

Berating Imran Khan for attacking state institutions, PM Shahbaz Sharif said that the PTI chairman’s despicable utterances to malign institutions are touching new levels every day.

Moving on to his official Twitter handle, PM Shahbaz Sharif wrote, “He is now indulging in direct mud-slinging & poisonous allegations against Armed Forces & its leadership.”

The prime minister said that Khan’s “nefarious agenda is clearly to disrupt and undermine Pakistan.”

‘Will not allow to make generals controversial’

While referring to Imran Khan’s yesterday speech, Asif Ali Zardari said that they will not allow him to make the institutions and generals controversial.

“From soldier to general, each jawan is brave and patriot,” he added.

Terming Imran Khan ‘Fitna’ (mischief), the PPP supremo said that his yesterday’s speech exposed him before the nation. He also lambasted the PTI for staging public rallies when the entire nation is trying to help the flood victims.

Zardari, Nawaz fear patriotic COAS

A day earlier, PTI Chairman Imran Khan said former president Asif Ali Zardari and former premier Nawaz Sharif fear a strong and patriotic army chief, who could hold them accountable for the looted money they had stashed abroad.

Addressing the public meeting, he said a new army chief was going to be appointed in November this year, and they [Zaradri and Nawaz] jointly wanted to appoint a favourite [general] as the next army chief.

Both have committed corruption worth billions, and they wanted to appoint such an army chief who could provide protection to them and their corruption, Imran Khan alleged.

The PTI chief alleged that Shehbaz Sharif, his brother Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari had been involved in laundering the public money, and the two families had been looting the national exchequer for the last 30 years.

He blamed the incumbent government for destroying the national economy in four months.