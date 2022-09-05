Scott Disick bonds with daughter Penelope in sweet video

Scott Disick looks every inch the family man as he bonded with daughter Penelope in a sweet video on social media.

The father-daughter duo were featured in a video that was shared on her TikTok account on Friday.

In the clip, the 39-year-old reality television personality and his daughter, aged 10, were seen making fun of their respective shortcomings in math class.

The influencer shares Penelope, as well as his sons Mason and Reign, aged 12 and seven, with his former long-term partner, Kourtney Kardashian.

In the clip, a soundbite was used and lip-synced by the father-daughter duo, who appeared to say 'I don't know what's going on and I simply don't want to know.'

She also added a text graphic to her video that read: 'In math class when I don't know what's going on and I come home and my dad knows less than what's going on.'

Disick and Kardashian, 43, initially met at a party in Mexico that took place in 2006.

The pair eventually began dating and started a family with Mason's birth three years later.

The former couple went on to welcome Penelope and Reign into their lives in 2012 and 2014, respectively.

The two went their separate ways in 2015, and the reality television personality has since married Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker.



