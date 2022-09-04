Ismaili Imamat contributes $10m for Pakistan's flood-hit victims

Prince Rahim Aga Khan. — AFP/File

The Ismaili Imamat on Sunday announced to contribute $10 million towards flood relief efforts in Pakistan.

The development was announced by Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif in a tweet in which he thanked Prince Rahim Aga Khan for the generous contribution made by the Ismaili Imamat.

During a call with Pakistan's premier, Prince Rahim Aga Khan assured him that all Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN) institutions will be fully engaged in the relief efforts.

PM Shahbaz expressed gratitude to Prince Rahim for his contribution and acknowledged the role that Aga Khan and Aga Khan the III played in the development of Pakistan.

Taking to Twitter, PM Shahbaz wrote that he is "deeply indebted to His Highness the Aga Khan for the contribution of $10 million for the flood victims in Pakistan".

"In a telephonic chat with Prince Rahim Aga Khan today, I requested His Highness to play his role in raising awareness about flood situation in international community," he added in his tweet.

It should be noted that the United Nation initiated a global flash appeal for $160m, following which several influential personalities and organisations have pledged their support for Pakistan’s flood-hit population.

This contribution by Prince Rahim is also in response to the UN’s call.