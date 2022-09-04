PM Shahbaz lauds female assistant commissioner working in Balochistan’s flood-hit areas

BIBI NANI: During his visit to Balochistan’s Bibi Nani area on Sunday, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif appreciated the efforts of Assistant Commissioner (AC) Mach Ayesha Zehri, who has been working for the relief and rehabilitation of flood affectees in the area.
The prime minister paid a visit to review progress in the ongoing relief activities in the flood-stricken province.
PM Shahbaz applauded to encourage AC Zehri for her work, while Chief Minister Balochistan Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo and other officers also joined the premier in appreciating her.
Speaking on the occasion, PM Shahbaz also appreciated labourers for their hard work in repairing a road damaged due to floods within eight hours. The road from Quetta to Sukkur was closed for traffic after the Bibi Nani bridge collapsed due to the flooding and left 6,000 people stranded on both ends.
“Despite the great calamity, it is a big deal how work is being done in the name of national spirit,” he said.
Earlier today, PM Shahbaz was visiting the province's Bibi Nani area to oversee relief works being done following the monsoon-induced floods.
During his visit, he was briefed regarding the reconstruction of infrastructure including roads, railway tracks, and bridges.
While appreciating the efforts of district administration authorities, the PM said that their "commitment and devotion had been a source of inspiration for the general public".
National Highway Authority's Chairman Khurram Agha briefed the PM about the repair of the Bibi Nani bridge, after which he announced to give Rs3 million to labourers working to restore the bridge, while another faction of workers would be given a grant of Rs2 million.
For more labourers working on the ground amid difficulties, the premier announced Rs5 million in relief grants, while staff working to repair the gas pipelines would be given Rs1 million. A committee would be established to dispense the amount and ensure merit.
As per the Flood Forecasting Division , Kotri Barrage had an inflow of 513669 cusecs upstream and 503464 cusecs...
"We will take all possible steps to help the flood victims," says US Congresswoman Sheila Jackson
Bilawal lambasted Imran Khan for holding public rallies as the country reels from worst flooding in the history
The federal government criticised Taimur Jhagra but the KP government supported his stance he expressed in his letter...
The US Centcom will send assistance to Pakistan for the flood-hit people after a team completes the assessment
Imran Khan said his match with the PDM has entered a crucial stage and he alone will win it