PM Shahbaz lauds female assistant commissioner working in Balochistan’s flood-hit areas

BIBI NANI: During his visit to Balochistan’s Bibi Nani area on Sunday, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif appreciated the efforts of Assistant Commissioner (AC) Mach Ayesha Zehri, who has been working for the relief and rehabilitation of flood affectees in the area.



The prime minister paid a visit to review progress in the ongoing relief activities in the flood-stricken province.

PM Shahbaz applauded to encourage AC Zehri for her work, while Chief Minister Balochistan Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo and other officers also joined the premier in appreciating her.

Speaking on the occasion, PM Shahbaz also appreciated labourers for their hard work in repairing a road damaged due to floods within eight hours. The road from Quetta to Sukkur was closed for traffic after the Bibi Nani bridge collapsed due to the flooding and left 6,000 people stranded on both ends.



“Despite the great calamity, it is a big deal how work is being done in the name of national spirit,” he said.

PM Shahbaz's announces relief grants for labourers

Earlier today, PM Shahbaz was visiting the province's Bibi Nani area to oversee relief works being done following the monsoon-induced floods.

During his visit, he was briefed regarding the reconstruction of infrastructure including roads, railway tracks, and bridges.

PM Shahbaz oversees damage in the Bibi Nani area in Balochistan. — APP

While appreciating the efforts of district administration authorities, the PM said that their "commitment and devotion had been a source of inspiration for the general public".

National Highway Authority's Chairman Khurram Agha briefed the PM about the repair of the Bibi Nani bridge, after which he announced to give Rs3 million to labourers working to restore the bridge, while another faction of workers would be given a grant of Rs2 million.

For more labourers working on the ground amid difficulties, the premier announced Rs5 million in relief grants, while staff working to repair the gas pipelines would be given Rs1 million. A committee would be established to dispense the amount and ensure merit.