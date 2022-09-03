US Congress members embark on two-day visit to flood-ravaged Pakistan

US Congresswoman Sheila Jackson and Congressman Tom Swazi. Photo: file

ISLAMABAD: In a bid to express solidarity with the people and the government, US Congress members Sheila Jackson and Tom Swazi left for flood-ravaged Pakistan on Saturday.

The ongoing devastating floods triggered by above-normal monsoon rains have killed over 1,200 people and submerged one-third of the country so far.

US lawmakers Sheila Jackson and Tom Swazi will arrive in Pakistan on Sunday on a two-day visit. During their stay in the country, the US lawmakers will visit flood-hit areas in Sindh.

Addressing a press conference ahead of their departure for Islamabad, US Congresswoman Sheila Jackson said that they will take all possible steps to help the flood victims.

US Centcom team to assess flood crisis

Meanwhile, the Commander of US Central Command General Michael Erik Kurilla expressed grief over the fatalities and the losses inflicted by the catastrophic floods.

General Michael talked to Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa via telephone and offered condolences over the loss of lives in historic flash floods in the country.



CENTCOM is sending an assessment team to Islamabad to determine what potential support the Department of Defence (DoD) can provide to USAID as part of the United States' assistance to the flooding crisis in Pakistan, according to a press release issued by Centcom on September 2.

General Bajwa thanked the US commander for pledging support to the flood-hit people of Pakistan.

Death toll from floods tops 1200 mark

Nearly 57 people have died in 24 hours as the floods ravaged the country, according to National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

Of the total figure, 38 alone lost their lives in Sindh, 17 in KP and one each in Balochistan and AJK, says the NDMA.

